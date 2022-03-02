OLYMPIA – Public comment is sought on a proposed rule change and a new rule to address wolf-livestock conflict deterrence.
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife is taking written comment until April 11.
In September 2020, Gov. Jay Inslee directed the department to initiate rule making with the goal of instituting practices that would reduce the number of livestock killed or injured by wolves, plus the number of wolves lethally removed as a result of depredations of domestic animals.
The proposed rule change, if adopted, would amend Washington Administrative Code language to require that, to authorize lethal removal of wolves, the department director or staff designee would need to confirm an owner of domestic animals has proactively implemented appropriate non-lethal conflict deterrence measures.
If adopted, the proposal also would also create a new rule that directs department staff - in consultation with willing, affected livestock producers and affected federal, state and tribal agencies - to write conflict mitigation plans that would establish area-specific criteria for the use of non-lethal and lethal measures to mitigate wolf-livestock conflict in areas of chronic conflict.
In addition, the rule-making process developed a draft supplemental environmental impact statement that analyzes the environmental impacts of four alternative rulemaking options and a small business economic impact statement that evaluates the potential costs to businesses in the livestock industry resulting from the proposed rule and rule change.
The department is seeking comment on both proposed administrative codes and feedback on the environmental document.
More information is on the department’s website. Comments may be sent to 855-925-2801 project code 2861 or WolfConflictDeterrence102@PublicInput.com.
A public hearing is planned in April
The final environmental document should be released in May, when the state Fish and Wildlife Commission will consider the proposal. Any rule changes would become effective in January 2023.
