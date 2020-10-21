OLYMPIA – Candidates for Okanogan County commissioner have raised a total of $14,491.04 in District No. 1 and $56,927.20 in District No. 2 for a grand total of $71,418.24 – more than what a commissioner position pays per year.
Republican Shauna Beeman is challenging independent Chris Branch for the District No. 1 seat. Challenger Katie Haven, a Democrat, will meet incumbent Republican Andy Hover.
The election is Nov. 3
Candidates for elected office are required to file their campaign finances with the state Public Disclosure Commission.
According to commission reports as of Oct. 16, Beeman had $2,074.10 in contributions and loans, and had spent $1,120.10, while Branch had $12,416.94 in contributions and loans, and had spent $9,184.67.
Hover had $11,732 in contributions and had spent $3,673.47, while Haven had raised $45,195 in contributions and loans, and had spent $33,875.61.
Commissioner District No. 1
Shauna Beeman – Starting balance zero. Contributions $1,172.05. Loans $902.05. Total $2,074.10. Expenditures $1,120.10.
Donors: Shauna Beeman, Omak, $684 in kind; Shauna Beeman, Omak, $218.05 in kind; Phyllis Jess, East Wenatchee, $100; Bobby Penny Jr., Tonasket, $50; Shauna Beeman, Omak, $50; Kit Arbuckle, Okanogan, $25; small contributions, $45.
Expenditures: signs, $218.05; yard signs, $218.05; filing fee, $684.
Most recent report filed July 19.
Chris Branch – Starting balance $705. Contributions $10,861.94. Loans $850. Total $12,416.94. Expenditures $9,184.67.
Donors: Nancy Soriano, Riverside, $2,000; Nick Leppmann, Seattle, $1,000; Trudy Soriano, Seattle, $1,000; Jim Soriano, Riverside, $1,000; James A. Soriano, Seattle, $1,000; Jim Soriano, Seattle, $1,000; Brook Randell, Twisp, $500; Peter Goldman, Seattle, $500; Bruce Jacob, Seattle, $250; Margaret Toal, Shelton, $250; Charles Toal, Shelton, $250; Gary F. Bass, Lake Forest Park, $200; Christopher R. Branch, $200; Richard Leeds, Bellevue, $200; Emily Sisson, Winthrop, $100; Mark D. Kulaas, Wenatchee, $100; Pat Pieper, Tonasket, $100; Lael Duncan, Tonasket, $100; Carolbelle Branch, Omak, $100; Scott D. Furman, Omak, $100; small contributions, $80; Salley Bull, Oroville, $55; Jason Musgrave, Omak, $50; Kirsten Williams, Loomis, $50; Mike Dreyfoos, Edgewood, $50; Sally Jackson, Omak, $40; Ann Diamond, Winthrop, $30; Mitch Friedman, Seattle, $30; Michael Gus, Carson City, Nev., $16.94; Michael Gus, Seattle, $10.
Expenditures: Online donation processing, $99.80; newspaper and radio advertising, $4,079.33; post card mailers, $1,721.97; miscellaneous expenses of $50 or less, $242.98; card fees, $61.16; Zoom meeting service, $16.24; postage, $2,963.19.
Most recent report filed Oct. 13.
Commissioner District No. 2
Andy Hover – Starting balance $8,632.20. Contributions $3,100. Total $11,732.20. Expenditures $3,673.47.
Donors: Hank’s Harvest Foods, Twisp, $1,000; David Schooler, Bellevue, $500; Okanogan County Republican Party, Omak, $500; Allison McDonald, Midland, Mich., $275; Bob Tollefson, Omak, $200; Bill White, Twisp, $100; Scott Furman, Omak, $100; Bob Jateff, Winthrop, $100; David Stevens, Omak, $100; Rocky DeVon, Oroville, $50; Lloyd Caton, Tonasket, $50; Marianne Williams, Oroville, $40; Bobby Penny, Tonasket, $40; small contributions, $25; anonymous contributions, $20.
Expenditures: Newspaper and radio advertising, $745; U.S. Postal Service, $61; signs and sign materials, $1,929.22; website hosting, $151.31; gas, $51.99; miscellaneous expenses of $50 or less, $50.95.
Most recent report filed Oct. 16.
Katie Haven – Starting balance zero. Contributions $43,195. Loans $2,000. Total $45,195. Expenditures $33,875.61.
Donors (top 45 listed): Small contributions, $2,242.20; Sylvia Haven, Seattle, $2,000; Neil Rotstan, Winthrop, $1,100; Nancy Soriano, Riverside, $1,000; Fred Wert, Winthrop, $1,000; Gay Pigott, Seattle, $1,000; William Tackman, Methow, $1,000; Tom Cmpiona, Seattle, $1,000; Bill Tackman, Methow, $1,000; Thos Bihn, Winthrop, $1,000; Peter Goldman, Seattle, $750; Martha Kongsgaard, Seattle, $750; David Lovine, Milpitas, Calif., $699.99; Charlene Burns, Twisp, $559; Val Hecker, Winthrop, $500; Local No. 191 IBEW, Everett, $500; North Central Washington Central Labor Council, Wenatchee, $500; IBEW Local No. 191, Everett, $500; Drew Myers, Seattle, $500; Daniel Karell, Winthrop, $500; Barbara Thrasher, Mazama, $500; Emily Sisson, Winthrop, $400; Tristan Van Stirum, Winthrop, $400; Dave Lipe, Seattle, $354; Victor Haven, Seattle, $329; Pat Pieper, Tonasket, $325; Maria Converse, Winthrop, $300; Jasmine Minbashian, Twisp, $300; Mike Fort, Twisp, $300; Brett Johnson, Bainbridge, $297.95; Curtis Edwards, Winthrop, $250; Patsy Pattison, Winthrop, $250; Susan Swanson, Omak, $250; Catherine Davis, Seattle, $250; Elaine Nonneman, Seattle, $250; Melanie Rowland, Twisp, $250; Judy Schurke, Olympia, $250; National Women’s Political Caucus of Washington, Bellevue, $250; Randy Brook, Twisp, $250; Bruce Jacobsen, Seattle, $250; Alexandra Loeb, Seattle, $250; Jane Hubrig, Winthrop, $250; Carol Fisher, Winthrop, $250.
Expenditures: Newspaper, radio, movie and online advertising, $7,370.98; postage, $2,488.14; online contribution processing fees, $718.09; signs, sign materials, mailers, printing, $8,630.12; website, $5,000; campaign phone, $445.58; translation services, $163; other, $8,391.29.
Most recent report filed Oct. 13.
