OKANOGAN - Filing ended Friday, May 15, for elective offices that will be on the fall ballot.
In Okanogan County, both incumbent county commissioners up for election and one Okanogan County Public Utility District commissioner will face opponents in November.
Candidates are:
Okanogan County
Okanogan County commissioner, district 1 - Chris Branch, Omak, no party preference; Shauna Beeman, Omak, Republican.
Okanogan County commissioner, district 2 - Andy Hover, Winthrop, Republican; Katie Haven, Twisp, Democrat.
Okanogan County Superior Court judge, position 1 - Henry “Hank” Rawson, Okanogan; non-partisan position.
Okanogan County Superior Court judge, position 2 - Chris Culp, Okanogan; non-partisan position.
Okanogan County Public Utility District, commissioner district 1 - Scott Vejraska, Omak; Brian Evans, Omak; non-partisan position.
Ferry County
Ferry County commissioner, district 1 - Shawn Davis, Curlew, Democrat; Rick Diamond, Curlew, Republican; Derek Gianukakis, Republic, Republican.
Ferry County commissioner, district 3 - Howard (Howie) Hambleton, Kettle Falls, Republican; Michael Heath, Inchelium, Republican.
Ferry County Public Utility District, position 3 - Doug Aubertin, Keller.
Multi-county
Ferry, Pend Oreille and Stevens Superior Court judge, position 1 - Patrick A. Monasmith, Chewelah.
Ferry, Pend Oreille and Stevens Superior Court judge, position 2 - Jessica Taylor Reeves, Chewelah.
Legislative District 7, House position 1 - Georgia D. Davenport, Nine Mile Falls, Democrat; Jacquelin Maycumber, Colville, Republican.
Legislative District 7, House position 2 - Joel Kretz, Addy, Republican; J.J. Wandler, Spokane, independent.
Legislative District 12, House position 1 - Adrianne Moore, Winthrop, Democrat; Keith Goehner, Leavenworth, Republican.
Legislative District 12, House position 2 - Mike Steele, Chelan, Republican.
Legislative District 12, Senate - Brad Hawkins, East Wenatchee, Republican.
Congressional District No. 4 - Ryan Cooper, Pasco, Libertarian; Tracy “Justice” Wright, Grand Coulee, Republican; Douglas E. McKinley, Richland, Democrat; Evan Jones, Richland, independent; Sarena Sloot, Kennewick, Republican; Dan Newhouse, Yakima, Republican.
Congressional District No. 5 - Chris Armitage, Spokane Valley, Democrat; Brendan O’Regan, Seattle, independent; Stephen T. Major, Spokane Valley, Republican; Dave Wilson, Spokane, Democrat; Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Spokane, Republican.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.