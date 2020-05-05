Letter to Inslee urges him to allow business
OKANOGAN — Okanogan County commissioners have sent a letter to Gov. Jay Inslee urging him to allow local businesses to reopen.
The letter was sent last week, before Inslee’s Friday announcement that he is extending his coronavirus-related stay home, stay healthy order but also implementing a phased reopening of the state. Some businesses can reopen this week under Inslee’s “Safe Start” plan.
“Advocating for a more local approach requires that we are being realistic and safe,” said Commissioner Chris Branch. “A detailed plan on reopening will likely need work with businesses and business associations to ensure their plans will satisfy this phased approach to opening.”
On April 27, dozens of Okanogan County residents gathered outside the commissioners’ office to urge reopening of businesses and other sectors. Spokesman Kim Harriman spoke directly with commissioners, saying county residents can remain safe during reopening and offering business owners’ help in developing a county reopening plan.
Commissioners plan additional work this week, Branch said.
Regardless of the local approach, “there is still a state order that essentially invokes the same restrictions,” he said.
Points raised in the letter are issues that north and central Washington county commissioners and mayors have been messaging to the governor’s office in weekly telephone meetings, Branch said.
In an announcement Monday, May 4, Inslee said his Safe Start plan allows smaller counties to apply for a variance from the order so they can open even more businesses than allowed statewide.
Counties with a population of less than 75,000 that have not had a new case of COVID-19 in the past three weeks can apply to the state Department of Health with a plan to reopen more sectors of public life.
Commissioners, in their letter, said they understand the gravity of responding to the unknowns of the COVID-19 pandemic and have followed Inslee’s executive orders.
“Local and regional elected officials are out here in the remote locations of the state fulfilling our role to implement the responsibilities of the state while struggling to keep a meager economy afloat,” commissioners wrote. “How else will we maintain the limited resources that we need to keep local government afloat? We are quickly losing ground and the business community is rapidly losing patience.”
Commissioners said they recognize that under such stressful conditions “revolt is a new reality.”
They said mistrust of government continues to grow “while citizens are not only preparing to act out but are already practicing civil disobedience, which can only hamper our well-intended efforts. Orders are sometimes necessary but their effectiveness wears off and politics rather than science invades the decision-making process.”
In their letter, commissioners said the county’s small businesses have experienced “substantial hardship” through recent years’ fire and flooding disasters, and have learned to be especially resilient.
“They are confident that they can take the appropriate measures to protect their community,” said the letter.
Some were prepared to open May 5, which was to be the end of Inslee’s stay home, stay healthy order until he extended the order again, they said.
“While we are greatly concerned about the consequences of opening too early, we are confident that the local governments in Okanogan County are close enough to the people that we can manage this situation,” said commissioners. “All that is necessary is a dependable supply system and the support and guidance of your executive office and state officials working with our local health officials.”
They said federal and state money should be directed to the county health district “to be certain we have adequate staffing levels, which (have been) desperately needed for years. Local government can do the rest.”
Inslee said the Safe Start plan will consist of four phases, each of which will be at least three weeks long.
Under the first phase, underway now, high-risk populations are urged to continue staying home. Some outdoor recreation activities are open (see story, Page B1), drive-in spiritual services are allowed with one household per vehicle, essential travel is OK and limited non-essential travel is permissible.
Concerning businesses and employers, essential businesses and existing construction under Inslee’s previous orders are allowed to continue. Landscaping, auto/RV/boat and ORV sales can reopen, as can curbside retail sales, car washes and pet walkers.
Inslee was named in a reopening-related class action lawsuit filed May 1 in federal District Court in Tacoma.
The suit, brought by activist Tim Eyman, Franklin County Republican Chairman Clint Didier and others, alleges Inslee’s stay home, stay healthy order violates civil rights and alleges he, in his capacity as governor, “has created an unacceptable tyranny in the State of Washington in violation of the Declaration of Independence” and several articles and amendments of the U.S. and state constitutions.
Commissioners have not joined any litigation attempts against the governor, Branch said.
“We agreed that it would not be productive,” he said.
However, Commissioner Jim DeTro’s wife, Patty, is one of the plaintiffs in the federal suit.
