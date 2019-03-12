OKANOGAN – Okanogan County commissioners have begun offering a call-in period so people can telephone in their concerns during a meeting.
The first call-in period was at 4 p.m. yesterday, March 12. The number to call is 509-422-7100; calls are taken in the order received and, depending on the number of callers, comment time may be limited, said Lanie Johns, clerk of the board.
Commissioners intend to make the call-in period a regular part of their meetings, she said. The time may change, especially since the Board of Health also meets one Tuesday afternoon a month and commissioners are part of that board.
In February, Okanogan County Watch member Emily Sisson, who takes notes and videos once a month at commissioners’ meetings, asked that commissioners consider such an opportunity because of the county’s large geographic area.
“This will be the first time a call-in for the regular citizen comment period has been available, and makes participation more practical for those who may live 50 miles or more from Okanogan,” said Okanogan County Watch.
Sisson’s idea came after she learned state Senate now allows video testimony from approximately 16 locations around the state.
(0) comments
