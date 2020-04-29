OKANOGAN – Many people are ready to have Okanogan County reopened for business and can be responsible about keeping social distances in the face of the continuing coronavirus threat, county commissioners were told April 27.
While a crowd of reopening supporters mingled closely outside – with none visibly wearing facemasks – spokesman Kim Harriman told commissioners inside the Grainger Administration Building that people can be smart about being careful. (See related story.)
Commissioners met via the Zoom platform, with more than 50 people listening in via phone and computer, and even more listening outside on a speaker. Commissioners Jim DeTro and Andy Hover were on site; Commissioner Chris Branch participated remotely.
Harriman urged commissioners to ask Gov. Jay Inslee what it would take to reopen the county – and its businesses – so people can get people back to work.
“There are a whole lot of people in the state and county who support reopening in a responsible way” to be safe, support the economy and let people see their families, said Harriman.
He said the crowd outside included business owners, restaurateurs, unemployed people and members of the medical community. In his job providing food service supplies, he’s aware of a dozen restaurants from Pateros to Oroville that are closed, with their employees out of a job.
Hospitals, clinics and dental practices also are suffering because most procedures are discouraged under the governor’s orders, he said. Mental health, child abuse, domestic violence and home robberies also are concern because people are cooped up.
“We live here. We can be responsible,” he said. “We can do it in our own county.”
Commissioners said they are sympathetic, but also want to have a plan with set parameters and benchmarks in place before throwing an “open” sign on the county.
Commissioner Jim DeTro said although he is almost 72 and has chronic asthma – making him in the vulnerable group for COVID-19 – he refuses to live in a bubble the rest of his life.
“I’m all for (reopening),” he said. “I want a resolution to end this. I want to allow businesses to reopen.”
Commissioner Andy Hover said he’s received lots of emails from constituents who favor reopening and are worried about business failures.
But commissioners in three other counties have received point-blank “no” responses from Inslee when they tried to declare their counties open, he said.
“We need to try to communicate with the governor and see where he’s coming from,” Hover said. “There’s no metric laid out” for what it will take to reopen.
Commissioners planned to meet with local health officials Tuesday, April 28, to discuss the situation.
“We need to get actual data,” Hover said. “We’re not doctors, but we represent everybody.”
When the discussion swung briefly to constitutional rights, Hover reminded the group that everyone has the same rights, including the right to be afraid.
Harriman said he understands that, and if people want to stay in place, they can do so.
“People are being polite,” he said. “They want to social distance.”
DeTro said the current situation is the first time in history that healthy people have been quarantined and he’s concerned that will hurt the overall population’s immunity.
Commissioner Chris Branch, who joined the meeting after it began, said he’s also received emails from people advocating reopening and pointing to the county’s relatively low number of COVID-19 cases.
More testing is needed so officials can get a better handle on how widespread the disease is in the county. That will help with the “dial up” approach the governor advocates, rather than throwing a switch and declaring the county open, he said.
He added that commissioners have had and will continue to have discussions with the governor’s office.
“We can’t just willy-nilly say ‘open the door’ and see what happens,” Branch said. “We need to bring forward information and how we can monitor it.”
Hover said he would like people to be able to get tested when they want, rather than having to meet certain criteria.
“It is incumbent upon hospitals to test people when they want,” he said. “Anyone should be able to. But they don’t have the test kits.”
Branch also suggested adding another inspector to the health district’s ranks to help make sure restaurants are following proper health practices once they’re allowed to reopen.
Additional help in the building department also might be needed as construction ramps up.
Harriman suggested calling in retired workers, but Branch noted they’re likely to be in the vulnerable group.
The regional council of governments is circulating a letter to counties’ commissioners for presentation to the governor, DeTro said.
Branch cautioned that statistics on coronavirus infection vary from county to county, so “we need to make sure a joint letter applies.”
