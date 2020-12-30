Holiday giving projects fare well, despite pandemic
OKANOGAN – Community members continued their holiday generosity this year, despite economic and personal setbacks from COVID-19.
Several holiday giving projects received donations that allowed organizers to provide holiday meals and gifts to community members in need.
The Omak-Okanogan Community Basket Project turned out to be better than anticipated, said co-organizer Constanza Smith.
“The community was amazing,” she said. “Once more, our wonderful community came together, and we were able to help numerous families in need. This year it was completely different for all those involved. Smaller in scope and size, but still serving a large need.”
On Dec. 19, the Omak-Okanogan Civic League/Omak Kiwanis Club project gave out 185 baskets, serving 761 people.
Although the project didn’t receive the same level of donations from Omak and Okanogan schools as in the past, the schools still contributed, Smith said.
Omak High School associated student body and the Omak Education Association teachers’ union both made monetary donations. Various individuals, business and organizations also contributed “and made it possible for us to purchase meat certificates for each basket,” she said.
Boys Scouts Troop 60 helped with distribution. Omak and Okanogan high schools’ Key Clubs and several other individuals helped build boxes from flat cardboard, set up and assembled baskets, picked up food orders from the store, cleaned up, and delivered boxes to the ill and disabled without transportation.
Mrs. Pumpco septic pumping service donated the use of two porta-potties and a handwashing system.
The Samaritan Riders motorcycle group distributed toys to children through age 14.
“We also received online donations via Facebook from Omak High School alumni who wanted to give back to the community,” said Smith.
For the first time, distribution had a drive-through format to avoid direct contact and maintain social distance amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With an 8 a.m. start, the baskets were all gone by 10:30 a.m.
“Unfortunately, we had to turn away several families because we ran out of baskets,” Smith said.
Okanogan County commissioners allowed use of the fairgrounds Commercial Building.
Statistics, provided by volunteer Jack Schneider, include: 185 baskets (175 in person, 10 delivered); 761 people served; 348 toys given to children; zero baskets left over, extra food went to the food bank.
All food was purchased locally, Smith said.
Sharing trees
The Sharing Tree, in its 35th year, saw “excellent” support once again, said BJ Bleakney, coordinator of the Okanogan Valley Soroptimist Club project.
People could pluck a tag from the tree at North Cascades Bank, Omak, and fulfill one or more holiday gift wishes on the tag. The state Department of Social and Health Services provided wish information from client children.
Bleakney said 135 gifts – fewer than normal – were provided.
“It was very successful,” she said. “All the tags were gone (from the tree) in the first week or 10 days. People were very, very generous.”
A lot of youngsters asked for clothing, and things such as diapers and baby toys were on some wish lists. Older children, some into their teens, also benefited.
She praised the crew at Jess Ford, plus Pat Davisson and family for delivering gifts, and the bank crew for hosting the tree.
Meanwhile, the Tree of Giving – with a similar tag format – provided gifts for 41 people who are clients of The Support Center.
“Thanks to the gracious support of our community members,” said Chronicle Publisher Teresa Myers.
The Support Center assists victims of sexual assault, domestic violence and other crimes.
Shop with a Cop
Shop with a Cop took on a different look this year, but donors still came through and helped local law enforcement Okanogan County families with Christmas gifts.
“With the many donations we received from the community, the (sheriff’s office) Shop with a Cop 2020 version was able to help nine families with a total of 21 kids have gifts under the tree,” said Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley.
“With the assistance of the Support Center, we were able to make contact with these families and obtain ideas for our shopping trip,” he said. “This year we did not get to shop with the kids so we shopped with a list and a few phone calls to parents.”
On Dec. 17, five shoppers from the sheriff’s office went to Walmart, Omak, and shopped for the kids using lists provided by the parents.
“Shopping lasted about four hours and we were able to fill up several shopping carts with clothes, games, toys, crafts, books etc.,” said Hawley.
Office personnel and their families volunteered time to wrap the gifts, which were delivered Dec. 21.
“We were greeted by excited kids and parents at our stops,” said Hawley, who helped with deliveries. “It is always a great day, and this year was a little different than our usually large gathering and day spent together.”
In past years, officers and youngsters gathered to bowl and have lunch at Valley Lanes in Omak, then headed across Highway 97 for in-person shopping at Walmart.
Caso’s Country Foods provided a prepared holiday dinner for each family, Hawley said.
“We are very thankful for the community and business support which allows us to continue this event,” he said. “Even though we had to make some adjustments to our usual plan it went well and many smiles were also delivered to children, parents and our law enforcement.”
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
In the Methow Valley, The Cove coordinated assembly of holiday food baskets for residents in need.
Donations were sought and people could sign up in advance to receive a basket.
Winthrop Kiwanis Club members, coordinated by Rick Lewis, assisted with the drive-through distribution Dec. 19.
“We were in charge of staging, loading and hauling food on some of the routes,” said member Roy Reiber.
The Cove also provided a “Manger Mall” to provide gifts for children of families without the resources to provide a full and special Christmas.
“Community donations and many hours of work by Cove volunteers provide wonderful items for kids,” said Reiber.
Around 75 families were helped. The event included a drawing for more than a dozen bicycles.
