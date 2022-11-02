OKANOGAN – The first ever “Kick’n It with The Cops” event was an overwhelming success with higher than anticipated participation during the two-day event in Eastside Park.
“Overall, definitely a success,” CORE specialist and co-responder with Omak Police Department, Rochelle Danielson, said. “We were actually surprised with how many people came out on Friday. It’s something we definitely look forward to doing against with the community.”
The event opened Friday, Oct. 28, with a 5-on-5 soccer scrimmage with 14 teams and over 80 players signed up to participate, including a team for the county Sheriff’s office and the Omak Police Department. Two teams did not show due to staffing/team issues.
Day two, Oct. 29, was centered around the River Valley Soccer Club jamboree, also in Eastside Park, and featured participation and partnership between the Sheriff’s office, Omak police, and other local law enforcement agencies.
Staffed by law enforcement agents, a tent was giving away candy, snacks, hot cocoa, books, goodies and more to kids and their families during the sporting event. A face painting station and a photo booth – made to look like a speed trap – were also available.
Officer Aaron Pennycooke, of Omak PD, was credited with the origination and implementation of this event after brainstorming ways for law enforcement to build community engagement.
Pennycooke is a soccer enthusiast, consistently playing the sport on his days off, and occasionally while on patrol, as some kids who frequent the park to play can attest. Pennycooke made a special request that the department also put together the soccer scrimmages for agencies/community members to play, according to the event’s news release from before the weekend.
Some of the local community groups that sent teams for the scrimmage or otherwise participated include Family Health Centers, Paschal Sherman Indian School, H&S Powersports, and Walmart. Other local businesses also assisted by donating snacks and goods for the second day of the event.
