WASHINGTON, D.C. – Community project funding requests are being accepted until Friday by U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District.
The House Committee on Appropriations recently announced that it will accept community project funding requests from members of Congress to help deliver additional, targeted federal funding to select projects in districts across the country.
Requests can be submitted on Newhouse’s website and by Friday, April 16.
Newhouse established a funding advisory board to help determine which projects will have the most impact in his district. The board is comprised of one representative from each county and tribe in the district.
Members are Commissioner Dan Blankenship, Adams County; Deputy Administrator Matt Rasmussen, Benton County; Jon Wyss, orchardist from Douglas County; Public Works Director Matt Mahoney, Franklin County; Commissioner Cindy Carter, Grant County; Commissioner Chris Branch, Okanogan County; Commissioner Greg Tompkins, Walla Walla County; Commissioner Ron Anderson, Yakima County; Colville Business Council Chairman Rodney Cawston, and Chairman Delano Saluskin, Yakama Nation.
