TWISP – A local company has developed a face mask product line and is offering individual and bulk sales.
To address the ongoing demand for personal protective equipment, eqpd gear developed a design, dubbed DailyMask, that allows for all-day wear, improving the masks’ breathability and overall function, said a company announcement.
The company, which previously produced shopping bags, operates out of TwispWorks, 502 S. Glover St.
“This product launch comes as Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee and Secretary of Health John Wiesman issued a statewide mandatory face covering order” that took effect June 26, said the company.
According to eqpd, its team had worked for the previous 12 weeks on a unique mask design that is intended for comfort and extended wear time.
“Prior to March 2020, most of us have not spent a lot of time wearing masks,” said founder Jonathan Baker. “There was a lot to learn about what worked and what didn’t with the standard designs. Once we started prototyping, we knew we would be able to make something more comfortable and refined - something that, like our LastBags - is sustainable, substantial, and highly functional.”
Several north central Washington organizations, including Family Health Centers, Methow Valley School District, Chelan County Public Utility District and the Town of Twisp, have ordered masks from eqpd, said the company.
DailyMasks are available for order through eqpdgear.com with sizes for children and adults, two elastic fit options and a variety of colors in stock. Custom masks can be made using fabrics and branding specific to the ordering organization.
The company plans “pop-up” shopping opportunities throughout the summer for individual sales.
The company raised more than $28,520 in community donations to meet the need for personal protective equipment. By July 1, they anticipated building kits and sewing 10,000 masks that have been distributed for free throughout Okanogan County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.