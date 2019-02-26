OKANOGAN – A rural Brewster woman was taken for more than $200,000 this winter by someone posing as a Microsoft service representative.

The woman, who was not identified, wired $230,000 to an account in India, said Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley.

She reported the incident to the sheriff’s office Feb. 19.

“This was a fraud from overseas where a caller named ‘Samuel’ convinced the victim to make three separate wire transfers from (her) account to India for a total of $230,000,” he said. “Samuel posed that he was from Microsoft Windows and offered services for her computer.”

He was granted access to her computer, then asked the woman, in her 40s, if she or anyone in the house made a purchase and didn't receive the product.

“She told him how her son made a purchase on eBay and has not gotten what he ordered,” Hawley said. “Samuel offered to reimburse the funds; he only needed her account information.”

The caller allegedly told the woman he was going to reimburse her account $800 and then accidently hit the button six times. He said he reimbursed $52,000 and needed the money back, the sheriff said.

“He became angry and told her he needed her to wire transfer $52,000 back to him,” Hawley said. “She talked (to investigators) about threats and he needed more money or she would go to jail in India for not paying taxes.”

She made two more wire transfers of $95,000.

The case remains under investigation.

The incident was one of six fraud reports made to Okanogan County law enforcement agencies during the period from Feb. 15 to 22.

According to complaint logs, others included:

-Feb. 15, North Pine Street, Omak. No details listed.

-Feb. 17, Tyee Street, Okanogan. No details listed.

-Feb. 20, East Cherry Avenue, Omak. The caller received an email saying a Trojan virus had been installed on her computer and the person had her email password and was making videos of her through her webcam.

-Feb. 21, Highway 20, Okanogan. The caller was suspicious of a letter from a publishing contest.

-Feb. 21, Highway 20, Okanogan. The caller said she mailed a Medicare check to Pennsylvania and the check was cashed by unknown persons. Her bank advised her there had been other, similar cases.

According to the FBI, common, high-profile Internet scam scenarios include: Business email compromise, data breach, denial of service, email account compromise, malware/scareware, phishing and spoofing, and ransomware.

Frequent instances can include business, credit card and Internet auction fraud; investment schemes; Nigerian letters, and non-delivery of merchandise, the FBI said.

Additional information about computer fraud is available from the FBI’s website, www.fbi.gov, Internet Crime Complaint Center (a partnership between the FBI and the National White Collar Crime Center), or the state Attorney General’s Office, www.atg.wa.gov/inernet-crime.