CONCONULLY – Salmon Lake Dam has resumed normal operations after a minor repair.
After a thorough structural analysis, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation determined a hole found on top of the century-old dam in April was an abandoned drill hole, said Okanogan County Emergency Services.
A red dye test was conducted April 23 at the dam on Conconully Lake to assess the small, vertical hole.
“Reclamation’s conclusion after a thorough investigation is that the dam continues to be a safely engineered structure,” said Bureau Ephrata Field Office Manager Marc Maynard. “There was an improperly abandoned drill hole, which has now been properly back filled and sealed.”
The agency conducted multiple internal inspections of the outlet works, toe drains and measurement locations; performed a red dye test, and drilled on the crest of the dam at the hole location.
Reclamation, which owns the dam, and the Okanogan Irrigation District, which operates and maintains it, have both resumed normal operations.
The earthen dam, constructed between 1919 and 1921, is part of the Okanogan Project. The bureau is authorized by Congress to manage water for irrigation and flood control at the dam, which measures 54 feet high and 1,260 feet long at its crest.
During the dye test, the agency used a water-safe dye – rhodamine – to conduct a seepage analysis. The water tracer is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency.
Okanogan County Emergency Manager Maurice Goodall said the hole was about the diameter of a power pole.
“It is not a huge hole,” he said in April.
After the hole was discovered, Okanogan Irrigation District and bureau officials both contacted Okanogan County, and the county’s emergency action plan was followed, he said.
