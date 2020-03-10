CONCONULLY - Snow measurements statewide were at 107 percent of normal for March 1, but Conconully Lake had the lowest reading in the state at 67 percent of the 30-year median.
The March 1 Washington Water Supply Outlook from the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service said February brought “an interesting mix” of good, high-mountain snow and record precipitation.
Southeast Washington and northeast Oregon took the brunt of all the rain that fell in February, with catastrophic damages reported to roads, livestock facilities and facilities. Western Washington rivers also suffered some flood damage.
Meanwhile, some readings on Okanogan County snow courses showed average or above-average snow water content, a measure of how much moisture is in the snow. Other measuring sites showed water content far below average.
U.S. Dought Monitor information shows much of western and eastern Okanogan County as being abnormally dry, while the central area - along the Okanogan Valley - is expected to have moderate drought conditions.
March 1 snow cover on the Okanogan Basin was 115 percent of normal, while Omak Creek showed 68 percent of normal and the Methow Basin 103 percent, according to the water outlook report.
February mountain precipitation in the upper Columbia Basin was 102 percent of average, with precipitation for the water year at 89 percent of average. Low-elevation precipitation in the area was reported at 87 percent of normal, said the report.
February stream flow for the Methow River was 113 percent of average. The Okanogan River’s stream flow was 169 percent of average, while the Similkameen River’s was 174 percent.
Snow water content at the Salmon Meadows SNOTEL measuring site was 6.4 inches, or 74 percent of normal for March 1, said the report.
Combined storage in the Conconully reservoirs was 14,700 acre-feet, or 100 percent of normal for March 1.
Snow survey field measurements, from the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Okanogan office, included:
West of Loomis
-Cold Creek Strip - Elevation 6,070 feet, snow depth 35 inches, water content 9.2 inches, 123 percent of 30-year average.
-Duncan Ridge - Elevation 5,420 feet, snow depth 22 inches, water content 4.8 inches, 89 percent of 30-year average.
-Irene’s Camp (Long Swamp area) - Elevation 5,465 feet, snow depth 34 inches, water content 8.4 inches, 106 percent of 30-year average.
-Toats Coulee Campground - Elevation 2,690 feet, snow depth 14 inches, water content 3.1 inches, 100 percent of 30-year average.
North and west of Conconully
-Mutton Creek - Elevation 5,700 feet, snow depth 32 inches, water content 8.7 inches, 73 percent of 30-year average.
-Rusty Creek - Elevation 4,000 feet, snow depth 13 inches, water content 2.9 inches, 48 percent of 30-year average.
Mid-Methow/Loup Loup area
-Loup Loup Campground - Elevation 4,140 feet, snow depth 19 inches, water content 4.8 inches, 56 percent of 30-year average.
-Starvation Mountain - Elevation 6,760 feet, snow depth 45 inches, water content 14 inches, 98 percent of 30-year average.
Upper Methow Valley
Mazama - Elevation 2,180 feet, snow depth 28 inches, water content 8.8 inches, 110 percent of short-term average.
East of Tonasket/Bonaparte Lake area
-Lost Lake - Elevation 4,075 feet, snow depth 19 inches, water content 4.7 inches, 82 percent of short-term average.
-PettiJohn Creek - Elevation 4,310 feet, snow depth 19 inches, water content 5.0 inches, 94 percent of short-term average.
-Bonaparte South - Elevation 4,740 feet, snow depth 16 inches, water content 3.9 inches, 91 percent of short-term average.
North of Conconully
-Salmon Meadows SNOTEL - Elevation 4,460 feet, snow depth 26 inches, water content 6.4 inches, 74 percent of 30-year average.
-Muckamuck SNOTEL - Elevation 4,470 feet; site not measured.
