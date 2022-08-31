WENATCHEE — Confluence Health recently announced that the organization will be transitioning its naming conventions for its hospitals and other locations by summer of 2023.
In doing so, the organization hopes to increase clarity and allow for smoother services for patients.
“It’s important for patients to know that their doctors, medical professionals, and others they have come to know, and trust are not changing,” said Glenn Adams, chief operations officer at Confluence Health. “The commitment to care and service that our communities have come to rely on remains the same.”
In 2013, Wenatchee Valley Medical Center, now known as Wenatchee Valley Medical Group, and Central Washington hospital affiliated under the name of Confluence Health, while keeping the legal name of Central Washington Health Services Association. Though they were affiliated, the two hospitals continued to operate under separate licenses due to needs at the time of affiliation, according to the organization.
Now, almost ten years later, the affiliated organizations will transition to a single entity name, Confluence Health, and leave behind the name Central Washington Health Services Association.
Additionally, the two hospitals, Central Washington Hospital and Wenatchee Valley Hospital, will unite under a single hospital license, which will collectively be known as Confluence Health Hospital.
To differentiate between the two locations, the current Central Washington Hospital will be referred to as Confluence Health Hospital Central Campus, and the current Wenatchee Valley Hospital will be referred to as Confluence Health Hospital Mares Campus.
In Omak and Moses Lake, the locations will now be referred to as campuses. Specifically, Confluence Health Omak Campus and Confluence Health Moses Lake Campus. Other rural health clinics such as those in Winthrop and Cashmere will still be referred to as clinics.
“We believe our new names will be easier for our patients to understand and show that both hospital locations are part of a unified system, said Andrew Jones, CEO of Confluence Health. “We at Confluence Health are unified in our efforts to deliver safe, high-quality care in a compassionate and cost-effective manner, and are happy to now have a more unified naming convention which reflects this.”
