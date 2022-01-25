OKANOGAN – People interested in a seat on the Okanogan Conservation District Board of Supervisors have until Feb. 4 to file for election.
Two positions are available. One is an elected position chosen by registered voters in the district and one is appointed, to be chosen by the Washington State Conservation Commission.
Election for the first is set for March 8, said the district.
Board members – three elected and two appointed – set policy and direction for the district. They serve without compensation.
Incumbents are Steve Colvin, elected, and Lorah Super, appointed. Their terms expire in May.
Information on filing or applying for the open positions is on the district’s website, okanogancd.org.
Registered voters living within district boundaries are eligible to vote for the elected position. District boundaries encompass all of Okanogan County, including the Okanogan, Conconully, Elmer City, Coulee Dam, Winthrop and the Colville Indian Reservation, including east Omak.
Twisp, Oroville, Tonasket, Riverside, western Omak, Brewster and Pateros have not annexed into the district.
A drive-through polling will be set up from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the district office parking lot, 1251 S. Second Ave., Okanogan. Absentee ballots may be obtained by contacting district election officer Becky Drenner, becky@okanogancd.org or (509) 429-3418.
Deadline to request an absentee ballot is 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15.
Since 1940, the district has worked collaboratively with landowners and managers to care for natural resources in Okanogan County. Services and programs focus on water and rangeland conservation, wildfire adaptation and conservation education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.