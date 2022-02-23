OKANOGAN - Okanogan Conservation District has hired Chevelle Yeckel, Tonasket, its new riparian and water quality planner.
Yeckel will provide assistance to landowners and managers interested in voluntarily restoring private stream banks to improve water quality and in-stream habitats.
As a fourth-generation Pine Creek resident with roots deep in the northern part of the Okanogan Valley, Yeckel said she feels “compelled to serve my home county by protecting strong community ties, preserving our rich history, and helping steward our precious land and resources.”
She spent the last three years assessing in-stream structures in the Methow, Entiat and Okanogan valleys working for Cascade Fisheries, a non-profit and non-regulatory organization in Wenatchee.
Yeckel graduated from Tonasket High School and earned an associate of arts degree with a science emphasis from Wenatchee Valley College.
