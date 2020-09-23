OKANOGAN – Conservation districts are offering information about fire recovery to affected residents by phone, online and, in the case of the Okanogan Conservation District, in person.
The Okanogan district’s website, okanogancd.org, and Facebook page have information, said district Executive Director Craig Nelson. The district can be reached by phone at 422-0855 Ext. 110.
In-person visits can be arranged to provide site specific recommendations.
“We are trying to collect information on landscape damages and particularly agricultural losses to see if we can secure grants or other funding to help residents recover,” Nelson said. “We are awaiting soil burn severity information on the Palmer and Cold Springs fires to begin the process of evaluating if homes are at risk for flash floods and debris flows.”
The U.S. Department of Agriculture National Resources Conservation Service offers an emergency watershed protection program that could be tapped, he said.
“Right now, our assistance is available to anyone in Okanogan County that has been affected by wildfire this year,” said Nelson. “Resources are extremely limited but we are doing our best to inform residents of best practices following wildfires and get them connected to other resources.”
In Douglas County, people also can contact South Douglas Conservation District or Foster Creek Conservation District, depending on where the land is, for assistance.
“During this time of devastating fire and wind damage, we are working together to find assistance for farmers, ranchers and anyone else who has been impacted by these fires,” said the two districts. “Deer are moving into neighborhoods away from fires and toward food and water. Watch for wildlife on the roads and in your gardens. Keep an eye on the horizon for any fire hot spots that may flare up.”
The districts also are seeking information on landowners’ needs.
“Knowing the extent of the damage, number of acres burned, and number of livestock lost or needing feed will help us explore opportunities for funding assistance,” said the Douglas County districts.
They noted that conservation districts can take donations that will go directly to fire recovery assistance. People with pasture or feed to donate may contact the districts.
Like the Okanogan district, the Douglas County districts have information on their websites and Facebook pages, or can be contacted at 509-745-9160 or www.southdouglascd.org for the South Douglas district or 509-888-6372 or www.fostercreekcd.org for Foster Creek.
