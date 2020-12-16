SPOKANE — Conservation groups have filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Forest Service for expanding off-road or all-terrain vehicle use in northeast Washington.
The groups allege the expansion was done without proper public comment or required consideration for fish, wildlife and sensitive habitats.
“We support legal, responsible ATV use on the Colville National Forest and the opportunity for users to ride in appropriate areas and visit beautiful vistas,” said Tiana Luke, Colville Forest lead for Conservation Northwest. “However, opening new motorized routes requires thorough public vetting and environmental review to avoid impacts on sensitive wildlife and habitat, consider other recreation values, and ensure enforcement and accountability for illegal behavior.”
Earlier this year, the forest modified its 2020 motor vehicle use map to change designations on 26 road segments totaling 117 miles to open to all vehicle types, including ATVs, without any formal process for public input or environmental scrutiny, said the groups.
The suit, filed last week in the U.S. District Court for Eastern Washington asks that the decision be invalidated.
“We would have preferred to address motorized vehicle use on the forest through continued collaboration with other local stakeholders, but the forest’s failure to incorporate sufficient public and environmental review leads us to challenge this decision in court,” said Luke.
The forest’s proposal focuses on road usage, ATVs and other off-road motorized vehicles are designed, marketed and sold for off-road use. Potential impacts from motorized users straying off road must be considered by the agency, said the groups.
Designated routes newly opened to ATVs in the Colville National Forest cut through undeveloped lands, habitat supporting imperiled fish and wildlife, and other sensitive areas, they maintain.
The Forest Service’s decision failed to account for increased ATV use, impacts to other forest users and inhabitants, and the high likelihood that some ATV operators will illegally ride off road into sensitive habitat and cause significant damage, the groups alleged.
The forest provides habitat for a variety of fish and wildlife, including Canada lynx, grizzly bear, elk, moose, mule deer, bighorn sheep, bull trout, western yellow-bellied cuckoo and dozens of other species.
The conservation groups are represented by Paul Kampmeier of Kampmeier and Knutsen PLLC and Marla Fox of WildEarth Guardians.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.