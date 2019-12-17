CHELAN - A meeting is set for Jan. 10 to discuss changes to the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service planning and contracting software, and how that might affect previous submissions for program year 2020.
The local working group meeting is planned at 1 p.m. at the Chelan Fire Hall, 232 E. Wapato Ave.
All local stakeholders are urged to attend, said an announcement from the agency’s Okanogan office.
In mid-November, the agency’s state conservationist, Roylene Comes-At-Night, and leadership team members organized local working group leaders in Ellensburg to discuss the changes.
Her vision is to use statewide funding pools to capture the highest priority resource concerns across the state, rather than having one for each individual local working group, said Sarah Troutman, district conservationist based in Okanogan.
“As a result, it is anticipated that we can streamline contract implementation by reducing funding pools from more than 100 down to just 40,” said Troutman. “Because there is concern that some priorities may not be captured, she is giving (local working groups) the opportunity to meet once again and establish two resource concern priorities for additional funding consideration in (fiscal year 2020) that are not already captured in statewide or national pools.”
The local group submitted five priorities; one - organic matter depletion on crop land - is not included in the state pools “so we have the option to identify one more,” Troutman’s announcement said.
In addition, Comes-At-Night asked each group to submit six ranking questions that aren’t resource inventory-based or geospatially based.
