OKANOGAN – A fire-related construction ban on the Colville Indian Reservation has halted work on a project to rebuild the Okanogan-Brewster transmission line damaged in last year’s Cold Springs Fire.
The tribe has closed the reservation to visitors and industrial activity because of fire danger. Two large fires are burning on the reservation.
Okanogan County Public Utility District is rebuilding the line with steel poles replacing the burnt wooden ones.
PUD officials said during the July 26 meeting that steel poles have been delivered, staged and are ready when work resumes on the line alongside Highway 97. Construction crews will work on distribution projects while they wait.
General Manager Steve Taylor said he continues to communicate with tribal officials on how or when the project can resume.
In other business, the board:
-Heard an update on Wells Dam from Douglas County PUD General Manager Gary Ivory. Since the dam was built in the 1960s, the east embankment (on the Douglas County side) has required extra attention, including a 1990 concrete diaphragm wall to prevent movement and erosion.
Douglas County PUD is concerned that a seismic event could weaken the east embankment, so it has hired engineering firms and a special board of consultants to help evaluate options. They plan to bore into the embankment next year and analyzing their findings to determine what, if any, mitigation measures need to be taken and the cost involved.
Okanogan receives about 9.4 percent of the output from Wells, its least expensive electrical resource.
-Heard from Customer Service Supervisor Mindy Morris that of 15,627 residential accounts, 90 are more than 90 days past due, with about $80,000 in arrears since the beginning of the COVID-19 moratorium on disconnections because of non-payment.
Some customers have made no payments for more than a year and have not connected with the PUD for payment assistance or arrangements despite the staff’s efforts to help, she said.
So far this year, the PUD has received about $285,000 in bill assistance programs for 552 accounts, about $100,000 and 150 accounts more than at the same time last year.
Resources are still available through Okanogan County Community Action Council and the Pateros-Brewster Resource Center, among other agencies, said the PUD.
-Declared as surplus two older power transformers, which are being replaced this year. When they are removed, they will be hauled off for scrapping.
-Set a workshop before the next regular board meeting from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 9 to discuss future planning and the upcoming budget season.
-Heard from Director of Finance and Accounting and Auditor Janet Crossland that the PUD recently completed an audit from the Department of Retirement Services, in which the only error discovered totaled about $45 back in 1991.
-Heard that district staff members have been reviewing all the settings and switches for the headquarter building’s automated lighting system. Several items were updated to maximize efficiency.
