EAST WENATCHEE – Several U.S. Forest Service roads will be closed during the coming weeks for construction, according KRCI.
The East Wenatchee company will perform road repairs and erosion control for the Western Federal Lands Highway Division on forest roads 5215-400, 5008-200, 5008-100, 3700-300 and 5160-250. Starting Monday, July 5, Forest Road 5008 near Cougar Lake, Winthrop, will have multiple road closures during work hours.
After each work day the road will be opened to traffic, said the company. Work closures will last until Friday, July 16.
Starting Monday, July 19, roads 3700 and 5160 near West Fork Salmon Creek and Granite Creek, Conconully, will have full closures until Friday, Aug. 6.
Starting Monday, Aug. 16, Forest Road 5215 near Heifer Creek, Mazama, will have a full closure until Friday, Aug. 27.
All work done will be between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., said the company, which added that closure dates may fluctuate to accommodate construction scheduling and industrial fire precaution levels.
