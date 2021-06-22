OLYMPIA – Consumer fireworks sales begin June 28 and end at 9 p.m. July 5.
A state license and a local permit are required to operate a fireworks stand in Washington. The state Fire Marshal’s Office issued licenses for 607 retail fireworks stands in 2021, down from last year’s total of 633, the office said.
Fireworks may be sold from noon to 11 p.m. June 28, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. June 29 to June 3, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 4 and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 5.
They may be set off from noon to 11 p.m. June 28, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. June 29 to July 3, 9 a.m. to midnight July 4 and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 5.
The fire marshal’s office said many community fireworks displays probably will not be held this year because of continue distancing requirements. It urges people who purchase fireworks to enjoy them safely and gather in compliance with public health guidelines.
Consumers may purchase fireworks online under certain conditions:
-Fireworks may be delivered to the consumer only at a licensed and permitted fireworks stand during the legally authorized sales time.
-Fireworks must be legally allowed in Washington. The sale, possession and discharge are allowed only in the jurisdiction where the sale occurs.
-Advertisements for the sale of fireworks have to contain the license number and expiration date of the licensee.
-Purchase or receipt of fireworks must be through a state-licensed fireworks retailer or wholesaler.
