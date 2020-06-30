OLYMPIA – Sales of consumer fireworks became legal Sunday, June 28, in Washington.
People can purchase fireworks until 9 p.m. July 5, according to the state Fire Marshal’s Office.
Some cities and counties have restricted or banned the sale and discharge of fireworks, while other counties have modified the type of fireworks that can be purchased. The state urges people to check with their local jurisdictions before purchasing or discharging fireworks, and for information on usage, bans or restrictions. (See related story.)
A state license is required, along with a local permit, to operate a fireworks stand in Washington. The state has issued 633 retail fireworks stand licenses this year, down from last year’s total of 698.
Many community fireworks displays will be not be held this year because of social distancing requirements, so the fire marshal encourages people who purchase fireworks to enjoy them safely and gather in compliance with public health guidelines within their individual counties.
Under state rules, fireworks can be discharged from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. through July 3, 9 a.m. to midnight July 4 and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 5. Local jurisdictions’ hours may vary.
The fire marshal reminds people that not all fireworks are legal for use. Firecrackers, bottle rockets, sky rockets and missiles are illegal to sell, possess and/or discharge within the stage, but are legal federally and are available for sale or discharge on some designated tribal lands.
State and federal laws prohibit items such as M-80s, M-100s, altered fireworks and homemade devices.
In addition, Internet fireworks sales are restricted in Washington.
Under certain conditions, presale of consumer fireworks may occur online:
• Fireworks may be delivered only to the consumer at a licensed and permitted fireworks stand during the legally authorized time period.
• Fireworks must be legally allowed to be purchased in Washington and the sale, possession and discharge is allowed in the jurisdiction where the sale is occurring.
• All advertisements for the sale of fireworks will contain the license number and expiration date of the licensee.
• Purchase or receipt of fireworks must be through a Washington-licensed fireworks retailer or wholesaler.
Fireworks cannot be purchased legally over the Internet and shipped to a private residence or picked up anywhere other than a license and permitted fireworks stand, said the state.
More information is available from local fire authorities or the fire marshal’s office at 360-596-3929 or www.wsp.wa.gov/fireworks/.
