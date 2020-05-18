OLYMPIA - A statewide contact tracing plan has been announced by Gov. Jay Inslee.
The plan will allow more businesses to open and more people to be active in public while helping to slow and prevent the spread of COVID-19, said Inslee.
“Contact tracing is another tool in our toolbox for tackling COVID-19 in Washington,” Inslee said. “While we need to continue physical distancing, this will allow us to get a better handle on who gets sick and how the virus is spread, which is vital to re-opening our economy.”
Local health departments will lead the efforts and the state Department of Health and its partners will support their work.
People should confine at home immediately upon first symptoms of the virus. People testing positive need to confine at home until at least 10 days have passed since first symptoms and at least 72 hours have passed without a fever, without use of fever-reducing medication, and they see improvement in cough or shortness of breath.
When someone tests positive for COVID-19, an interviewer will contact the person by phone to find out with whom the person has been in close contact. Then the interviewer will contact those other people to let them know they have been exposed.
Close contacts need to confine themselves at home for 14 days after the exposure and monitor for fever, cough and shortness of breath for the duration of confinement. The state encourages testing of all close contacts, regardless of symptoms. Support is available for people who must confine at home.
Inslee stressed that the information collected will be used only by public health professionals and is confidential. Contacts will not be told the name of the person who may have exposed them to COVID-19.
Interviewers will ask about symptoms, recent exposure and demographic questions such as age, address, gender and ethnicity.
Members of the statewide contact tracing team were to be trained and available as needed by May 15. Contact tracers will include members of the Washington National Guard, though they are an interim part of the initiative, Inslee said.
The state Department of Health plans to continue training more workers and volunteers to replace them over time.
