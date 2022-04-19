EAST WENATCHEE – A contract change for work at the Wells Hydroelectric Project was approved April 11 by the Douglas County Public Utility District board.
The change to the generator rebuild and unit refurbishment contract incorporates miscellaneous extra work previously authorized for the dam’s fourth, fifth and sixth units. It will increase the contract by more than $2.36 million, bringing the maximum to more than $233.38 million.
In other business, commissioners:
-Awarded a contract for tree trimming services to Asplundh Tree Experts, the lowest responsive bidder.
-Approved a professional service agreement with RLR Cultural Resources for professional archaeological services at the Wells Hydroelectric Project.
-Approved a contract with American Babbitt for generator thrust nearing shoe refurbishment at the Wells Hydroelectric Project. The maximum cost is $57,000.
-Authorized a professional service agreement with HDR Engineering Inc. for services related to the Wells Board of Consultants.
-Heard a report on the Douglas County Community Network. The fiber optics network has 7,167 end users.
-Set the next meeting for 1:30 p.m. April 25 at the district’s East Wenatchee office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.