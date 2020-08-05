TONASKET - Conversation Cafe via Zoom will be from 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13.
The topic is sex education in the schools, kindergarten through 12th grade. What should be taught and at what grade level?
More information is available from Kit Arbuckle, 509-826-2409 or karbuckle@gmail.com.
