SPOKANE – The state Court of Appeals for Division 3 has affirmed a man’s conviction in Okanogan County Superior Court of felony driving under the influence.
Everardo Saucedo Valdez appealed a line in the caption of his judgment and sentence directing clerk’s action to a later paragraph that did not apply to his case.
“Finding no error, we affirm” the conviction, said the court of appeals.
The appeals court said a pre-printed form was used, with the “clerk’s action” box checked and listing subsequent items for action, including one requiring notification of the state Department of Licensing if the defendant was under age 21 at the time of the offense. Valdez was not; that particular item was not checked.
There is no indication in the record that the clerk mistakenly notified the department that Valdez was convicted of an offense while under age 21, the appeals court said.
The unpublished opinion was written by appeals Judge Tracy Staab with Rebecca Pennell and George Fearing concurring.
Valdez was represented on appeal by Lisa Elizabeth Tabbut, Winthrop. The state was represented by Okanogan County Prosecutor Melanie R. Bailey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.