OLYMPIA – Gov. Jay Inslee has named a Grand Coulee woman to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation.
Jacqueline Cook was named June 6. Her term runs until Oct. 12, 2022.
The council is made up of six public members who are interested and experienced in matters of historical preservation, including history, architecture and archaeology; a representative from the archaeological community; a Native American, and one representative of a state or local heritage organization.
Cook is the Native American representative.
