OKANOGAN - As Okanogan County’s first elected coroner, Dave Rodriguez has faced murder scenes, grisly vehicle accidents, drownings, unattended deaths - and now a COVID-19 death.
The first person to die from coronavirus in Okanogan County was a 44-year-old woman from the central Okanogan Valley area.
Rodriguez, first elected in 2014, said the woman died April 18, but her cause of death wasn’t confirmed until April 23 when two different labs returned the same result. The woman had no underlying health problems.
“An issue for coroners is how to report (a death) where COVID-19 is part of the situation,” he said, noting that in some cases a person’s existing health problem can contribute to death once coronavirus is present.
“The virus initiates pneumonia, which is kind of a broad term for an infection in the lung,” he said.
No autopsy was done on the deceased woman “because there’s nowhere (in the county) to do an autopsy safely” with the known presence of coronavirus, he said. But with two lab confirmations and no other health issues, he said he felt safe putting COVID-19 down as the cause of death.
The woman was not tested while she was alive, although coronavirus was suspected.
She wasn’t the first deceased person he’d checked for coronavirus.
“I have swabbed a number of suspected cases. All were negative,” he said.
Coronavirus has changed the way he approaches a call for a deceased person who showed symptoms of coronavirus.
“On most calls, EMS and police are there first,” he said. “They assess the situation. I’ve told law enforcement to gather information from outside if they can.”
If there’s no immediate need for law enforcement to be inside a deceased person’s location, he’d rather officers not go in for their own safety.
Once Rodriguez is on scene, he dons a disposable, full-body protection suit, booties, gloves, a hood, N95 facemask and eye protection.
“I’m in full gear,” he said.
If others are needed near the body – such as to move it - they’re issued similar protective suits.
Concerning reopening the county, Rodriguez said his role is to present information to commissioners.
“Reports showed no new cases for quite a stretch,” he said. “Now there are new cases.”
From April 14-21, the county had 14 cases. Then on April 22, the number jumped to 18, to 19 on April 22, and 23 on April 26.
“It is here,” he said.
“We’re starting to see a climb in numbers,” said Okanogan County Emergency Manager Maurice Goodall.
And while some see coronavirus as a hoax, he said it’s real and government closures aren’t being done to penalize people.
Rodriguez agreed, saying coroners have not been directed to manipulate causes of death on death certificates, nor are there secret testing labs as some conspiracy theorists have claimed. And, as the county’s first death shows, it’s not just older people who fall gravely ill.
Lauri Jones, community health director with Okanogan County Public Health, said the health district is following up with people who may have had contact with the deceased person.
Although the county initially experienced a shortage of tests – some destined for Okanogan County were diverted to other areas with more cases - people who need testing are getting tested, Jones said.
Confluence Health, Omak, and Indian Health Service, Nespelem, both have a drive-through testing sites, and testing also is taking place at the county’s three hospitals and in the Methow Valley, she said.
Concerning reopening, she said it’s a good idea for businesses to start planning how they will reopen – social distancing measures, mask use, sanitizing and so on.
