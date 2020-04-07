OKANOGAN - Longtime Okanogan County Public Utility District employee Don Coppock is retiring April 17.
Appointments to prepare for Coppock’s retirement were approved March 30 by utility commissioners, who met via teleconference.
Coppock most recently has been director of finance and accounting. He served as acting general manager for more than a year after the departure of John Grubich.
He has worked for the PUD since Oct. 5, 1992, after doing a four-year stint with the Washington State Auditor’s Office.
“I started as the district’s accountant and later as the director of accounting, finance and administration,” said Coppock. “I have served as the district’s deputy treasure and auditor.”
Coppock said his last work day will be April 17.
“My plans for retirement include spending time with family - wife, kids, grandkids and my mother - working on projects around the house and taking better care of myself,” he said, adding that he’s worked with a lot of great people over the years and feels fortunate to have had the opportunity.
“Who knows, I may be trying to find a new job in the next year or two,” he said. “It has been a blast and just time to move on.”
Finance Manager Janet Crossland was named to succeed him. She was also named retirement plan trustee, with Human Resources Manager Katie Pfitzer, and auditor.
Crossland has served as district treasurer since Jan. 1, 1983.
Accountant Rob Gillespie will succeed Crossland as treasurer, and Janet Funston, financial analyst, will take Gillespie’s accounting position. Gillespie has been deputy treasurer since May 22, 2012.
Commissioner Jerry Asmussen commended Coppock for his service to the district.
The board also amended the succession plan for authority in case the general manager is unavailable. Those who could be called on to serve as acting general manager are, in no particular order, director of accounting, finance and administration; director of power resources and broadband services; engineering manager; chief engineer; director of regulatory and environmental affairs, and operations manager.
In other business, the board:
-Heard from General Manager Steve Taylor that the Sunny Okanogan Community Solar project was falling significantly short of the total needed to build it.
Payments have been held for 72 hours in quarantine, so the number could rise, but were around $80,000 out of $212,000 needed as of March 25. The solar installer can wait only a couple extra days before being in a bind for ordering supplies.
Taylor said if this project cannot go through at this time, there may be a chance for a future project.
The utility asked customers to buy into the project, which could generate up to 74.4 kilowatts. In return, investors would get incentives of 14 cents per kilowatt-hour of production from the state.
-Heard Crossland’s final treasurer’s report, which included a reduction in funds of about $250,000 for February, but improvement for March, with a $696,000 check from Bonneville Power Administration.
The district also anticipates any day to receive $624,000 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency as final payment for damage caused by the Okanogan Complex wildfires of 2015.
-Heard that Taylor signed a contract change with the Max J. Kuney Co. for a no-cost time extension, extending the contract through May 31. The company is working on the Enloe Dam project.
-Learned the district is closely following the impacts of COVID-19 on bill payments, as there will be no disconnections or late fees charged. The district also has adjusted many staff work schedules, including 23 working from home, and others changing shift times or adding social distancing and sanitation measures while in the office.
