OKANOGAN – Okanogan Days and the Hoops 4 Hope 3-on-3 basketball tournament have been canceled.
The Okanogan Chamber of Commerce voted last week to scrap this year’s events because of ongoing coronavirus closures and concerns.
Okanogan Days had been scheduled for June 6. The community celebration “says ‘goodbye to spring and hello to summer,’” said the chamber.
It includes a parade, main street vendors, the farmers’ market, children’s activities and the basketball tournament.
“Over the past few years, community participation in Okanogan Days has increased significantly,” said the chamber. “With that in mind, we’ve had to be mindful about inviting hundreds of people to celebrate on our streets and in our shops at the same time.
“After multiple discussions and the governor’s extension of the stay home, stay healthy orders until at least May 31, the board felt it was necessary to cancel this year’s events.”
Chamber officials said they hope other events, including the back-to-school carnival and Harvest Fest in October, will occur as planned. Conditions for those events will be evaluated later.
In other recently announced cancellations:
-Bridgeport Daze, also planned for June 6, has been canceled. The event usually includes a parade, a crafts fair and activities in the park.
-Methow Valley Chamber Music Festival, set for June 20-29, has been canceled.
“We look forward to the time when we can all once again enjoy the thrilling artists and unique concerts in this breathtaking setting,” said an announcement from organizers.
The festival is held outdoors at Signal Hill Ranch between Twisp and Winthrop.
