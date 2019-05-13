OKANOGAN - An Okanogan County medical corrections deputy has been arrested on suspicion of providing contraband to jail inmates.
Sheriff Tony Hawley said Jennifer Hubbard’s arrest was the result of an investigation that began in April.
On May 9, sheriff’s deputies received information through working with the state Department of Corrections that there would be a meeting in Okanogan to provide “muscle milk” powder to Hubbard, said Hawley. There allegedly was also information to remind Hubbard to bring a pill bottle.
Upon her arrival for her shift, which was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. May 9, deputies met Hubbard in the jail, Hawley said.
“With her consent, deputies searched her purse and located a Ziploc bag with a powder substance,” he said.
A conversation on phone calls between Melissa Courchane and Kenneth Clark led deputies to believe there would be illicit drugs in the powder, and that the powder was to be provided to Kenneth Clark, Hawley said.
“The powder field tested positive for cocaine and will be sent to the Washington State Crime Lab for confirmation,” he said.
Hubbard was allegedly had a prescription of hydrocodone in her purse, the sheriff said.
She was booked into the county jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver-cocaine and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver-within 500 feet of a school and introduction of contraband.
Hubbard began working for the sheriff’s office in October and was under probation status, which now has ended, the sheriff said.
Courchane, 34, was arrested May 12 on suspicion of delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance-heroin, possession with intent to deliver with 1,000 feet of a school and possession of drug paraphernalia.
“Deputies are continuing the investigation to determine the extent of others who are involved,” Hawley said.
He did not indicate how Clark allegedly was involved or exactly what Hubbard’s alleged role was.
Clark was arrested May 3 on a Department of Corrections warrant.
Anyone with information who could assist in the investigation is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.