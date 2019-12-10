YAKIMA - Cosmic Crisp, the apple developed by Washington State University, started flying off the shelves when it hit the market last Sunday, Dec. 1.
“We’ve gotten incredible positive responses in person, on social media and on our website,” said Kathryn Grandy, director of marketing and operations for Proprietary Variety Management, the Yakima company in charge of promoting the new apple. “It is beautiful and delicious.”
Cosmic Crisp, previously known by development moniker WA-38, is in its first year of production.
The Washington State Tree Fruit Association estimates the crop at slightly fewer than 350,000 boxes, said spokesman Tim Kovis.
Grandy, who said PVM projects the crop at around 400,000 boxes, said she was in Seattle on Dec. 1, the apple’s first shipping date, and hanging out at a store in University Village shopping mall when sales began at 12:01 a.m.
“People were waiting” for the apple, she said.
The store sold its first shipment by 4 p.m. and got more apples, which were sold by mid-day Dec. 2. One man drove from Corvallis, Ore., to buy some Cosmic Crisp.
“People were flocking to the stores just to buy apples,” she said, adding that she was contacted by a man in England wanting them. “It’s doing extremely well.”
Locally, the apples are available at Hank’s Market in Twisp; Safeway stores in the region also sell them, she said.
Prices range from a sale rate of $1.99-$2.99 per pound to around $4.99 per pound, Grandy said.
One online retailer, which offers gift baskets and specialty items, was selling a “classic” box of four apples for $49.
Cosmic Crisp, a cross between Honeycrisp and Enterprise, stores well, is disease-resistant, has a low bruise rate, tastes sweet with a crunchy texture and, so far, has a high packout rate, Grandy said. It’s great for both eating out of hand and cooking.
It’s got a bi-color skin with small starry dots that contributed to the selection of its name, according to WSU.
Several orchardists in Okanogan County - from Pateros to Oroville - are growing the fruit. More than 1,000 statewide, in all growing areas, are on the Cosmic Crisp bandwagon.
Volume of Cosmic Crisp apples is expected to rise “very, very rapidly” in the next few years as trees mature and more are planted, Grandy said.
The 2020 projection is around 2.4 million boxes, while the following year around 5.5 million boxes are anticipated. Around 12 million trees have been planted so far.
“Growers are doing an amazing job” with the apple, Grandy said.
During the apple’s development and initial growing stages, test growers were encouraged to prune poorly and subject the trees to non-standard growing practices to see how they’d respond.
“They learned how to grow it,” she said. “We have the best growers in the world here in Washington state and the best climate for growing apples.”
Cosmic Crisp is a licensed product; the patent is owned by WSU and, in turn, by the people of Washington. A database is maintained for protection of the product. Trees are licensed to specific growers, and production is tracked and royalties must be paid.
Grandy said backyard growers can obtain trees, although there are restrictions. Information is at www.cosmiccrisp.com.
A marketing advisory board keeps track of everything.
Along with domestic sales, some of the first year’s Cosmic Crisp apples are going overseas. Southeast Asia and Canada are slated to get some, though not in large quantities. And no, the fellow in England won’t be able to buy any there - at least not this year, she said.
In addition, Grandy said Remlinger Farms, Carnation, will offer Cosmic Crisp pies; Tree Top, headquartered in Selah, will produce juice and applesauce; Litehouse of Sandpoint, Idaho, is doing cider, and Crunch Pak, Cashmere, is producing ready-to-eat slices.
“It’s an amazing project,” Grandy said. “It’s been a lot of fun. There’s nothing better than seeing people so crazy” about the apple.
