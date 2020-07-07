COULEE CITY – A Coulee City man was killed July 5 when his bicycle collided with a motorcycle on Highway 17 south of town near the Lake Lenore caves.
Stanley C. Porterfield, 75, was southbound on the shoulder but then attempted to cross the highway to Moore Road and was struck by the southbound motorcycle, said the Washington State Patrol. The motorcycle driver, Andrew H. Reeves, 55, Phoenix, Ariz., was injured and was taken by ambulance to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake.
Porterfield’s bicycle, which was destroyed, came to rest on the southbound shoulder. The motorcycle was damaged and landed in the northbound lane.
Reeves was wearing a helmet. The patrol report did not say whether Porterfield wore a helmet.
The accident was attributed to inattention on Porterfield’s part, the patrol said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.