LACEY — State regulators approved $160,000 in grant funding for safety upgrades at several eastern Washington railroad crossings, including the Highway 2 crossing in Coulee City.
The Utilities and Transportation Commission authorized grade crossing protective fund grants for eight projects at the request of Washington Eastern Railroad LLC.
The upgrades will replace outdated crossing equipment and train detection systems and improve the overall safety of roadway users.
Washington Eastern Railroad can receive up to $20,000 in grant funding for each project and will be responsible for any additional costs, said the UTC.
