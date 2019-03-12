CLE ELUM – A Coulee City driver escaped injury in a three-vehicle accident March 5 about five miles west of town.
Terry T. Woodrow, 69, Cle Elum, was westbound on Interstate 90 at 1:10 p.m. when she lost control of her car, which went to the left and over the Jersey barrier, flipping over in the process, said the Washington State Patrol.
Her car was then struck by an eastbound tractor-trailer, driven by Leodegardio B. Sapalicio, 52, Monterey Park, Calif., and an SUV driven by Matthew T. Russell, 35, Coulee City.
Woodrow was injured and was taken by ambulance to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Sapalicio and Russell were not hurt.
Woodrow’s vehicle came to rest in the left lane of eastbound I-90. The truck stopped on the right shoulder and Russell’s vehicle came to rest on the left shoulder.
All three drivers were wearing seatbelts, the patrol said.
Woodrow and Sapalicio’s vehicles received reportable damage; Russell’s SUV received non-reportable damage. The truck and SUV were driven from the scene, while the car was impounded.
The accident’s cause is under investigation, the patrol said. Charges could be filed pending the investigation’s outcome.
