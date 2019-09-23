OMAK - Resident Karen Zittel asked the city council Sept. 16 if the traffic light at the intersection of Engh and Omak River roads could be made a blinking red light instead of a full green-yellow-red signal.
Traffic moves through the intersection better when the light shows flashing red, as it did recently for a time, she said. Each vehicle takes its turn and traffic flow is orderly.
“That (full) light is a hindrance” to traffic flow, she said. “Residents would like it (flashing) and I think businesses would like it.”
With the full light, westbound traffic has a difficult time turning left onto Omak River Road and eastbound traffic has problems turning left into McDonald’s and the strip mall next door, she said.
Traffic moving on Engh Road to and from Highway 97, a block away, gets backed up with the full light.
Councilwoman Michelle Gaines agreed, saying she travels through the intersection a lot.
“It seems to work better when flashing,” she said.
Councilman Steve Clark said the intersection really gets clogged up at busy times of day.
“It seems to work well when blinking,” said Police Chief Jeff Koplin.
Public Works Director Ken Mears said the city owns the light, but the state Department of Transportation maintains it. It was blinking recently because of a lightning-related outage.
“It works better when flashing,” he said.
“Can we leave it flashing?” asked Councilman Dave Womack.
“I think it is a possibility,” said Mears.
“I would like to have it looked at for a period of time” to see how it works as a flashing light, Womack said.
City Administrator Todd McDaniel said staff will research the impacts of leaving the light flashing and report back to the council.
Clark said that’s a good idea, especially since the intersection is within an area being studied by the state Department of Transportation for long-term traffic flow.
Consulting firm Perteet was hired by the transportation department to study data for several intersections on highway 97 and 155, including growth, planned projects, existing intersection plans, collision data, level of service standards and existing traffic data.
