OKANOGAN – City council committee assignments were announced March 2 by Mayor Jon Culp.
They include:
-Greg Oyler – Streets, storm drains and rights of way.
-Robert Gillespie – Budget and finance.
-Wayne Turner – Personnel, public safety and contracting.
-Angelee Nanamkin – Water, sewer and solid waste.
-Lisa Bauer – Trails and cemetery.
-Patricia Stanton – Planning, zoning and physical facilities.
-Denise Varner – Business and tourism.
In other business, the council:
-Learned the maple tree in front of the library needs to be removed.
-Learned parking, nuisance, subdivision and sign codes are being updated.
-Designated Clerk-Treasurer Amber Scott as the city’s new signer to invest money in the Local Government Investment Pool.
-Approved an interlocal agreement with the City of Oroville for building official/permit administrator services.
-Awarded a contract to Central Paving LLC, Ellensburg, for a pavement preservation project. The cost is $56,406.50. The engineers estimate was $115,434. Five bids were receiving, ranging from Central’s low bid to a high of $116,525.30.
-Approved a resolution supporting local water banks.
-Learned the Okanogan Chamber of Commerce plans to have Okanogan Days on June 5.
-Agreed to advertise in The Chronicle’s ATV guide.
