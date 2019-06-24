OMAK - North Central Regional Library System has a new mission, which was shared with the Omak City Council during its June 17 meeting.
Executive Director Barbara Walters shared the library system/s 2019-21 strategic plan and the mission, “Connecting the people of north central Washington to vital resources and opportunities that foster individual growth and strengthen communities.”
Communications Manager Michelle McNeil and Omak Librarian/Manager Sharon Reddick accompanied Walters.
Walters said the state has set aside money in its budget for libraries, which can then work with municipalities to fund projects.
She said one of the goals is to help serve the Spanish-speaking population. The Omak library is hiring a bilingual staff member.
Walters outlined some of the library’s amenities, including a citizenship preparation class, computers, wi-fi, Hoopla digital media service, charging stations and the summer reading program. She said the key to a successful library is the connection with the elected officials.
Participation in library programs has increased and the citizenship class drew 92 people.
Book authors are brought in to talk about their work and a poet spoke recently.
In other business, the council:
-Conducted a public hearing on the proposed 2020-25 six-year transportation improvement program. The document identifies possible projects and is required when applying for grant funding.
The plan was later approved by the council.
-Approved an agreement with the Colville tribal diabetes program for city pool use. The program will pay $1,000 for the 2019 season.
-Approved an resolution for use of state Transportation Improvement Board funding for a chip seal project. Okanogan County Public Works will do the work in residential areas between Omak Avenue and west of Highway 97.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.