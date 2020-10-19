OKANOGAN – Robert Gillespie was named to the Okanogan City Council during its Oct. 6 Zoom meeting.
Gillespie was one of three applicants for the position vacated when the council removed Councilman Cory Costello during the Sept. 15 meeting.
Other applicants were Eric Lind and Djaerik Rudolph-Peck.
Gillespie, who has lived in the city for eight years, said in his application that he believes the city has a great deal of potential to help businesses grow and for families to settle.
He works for the Okanogan County Public Utility District as treasurer, and has associate, bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accounting. He previously worked as a corrections officer in Salt Lake City, Utah; an assistant state auditor in Spokane, and as an accountant and internal auditor with CH2M Hill Plateau Remediation Co. in Richland.
Gillespie was sworn in by Mayor Jon Culp and seated to the council.
Costello was removed from the council because he missed three meetings in a row without excuse. Under state law, a council position “shall become vacant if the council member fails to attend three consecutive regular meetings of the council without being excused by the council.”
The city council’s rules of procedure also provide that a council member shall forfeit office by failing to attend three consecutive regular meetings without being excused.
