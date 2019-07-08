NESPELEM - Seven Colville Business Council members will be sworn in to the council during the annual reorganization ceremony at 9 a.m. Thursday, July 11.
The ceremony will be in the auditorium at the Lucy F. Covington Government Center, 21 Colville St. Officers and committee chairs also will be elected.
The seven council members, five of whom are incumbents, were elected during the June 22 general election. Terms will run from 2019-2021.
By district, those being sworn in are:
Inchelium position No. 1 – Joel Boyd, incumbent.
Inchelium position No. 2 –Roger Finley.
Keller position No. 1 – Jack Ferguson, incumbent.
Nespelem position No. 1 – Rodney Cawston, incumbent.
Nespelem position No. 2 –Jarred-Michael Erickson.
Omak position No. 1 – Norma Sanchez, incumbent, 391.
Omak position No. 2 – Karen Condon, incumbent.
