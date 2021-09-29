OKANOGAN – The city plans to spend $361,000 in American Rescue Act funds on 10 projects ranging from city business wooden nickels for residents to Jaycee Park playground equipment and downtown improvement funding.
The city council decided during its Sept. 21 meeting to fund all the suggested projects.
Greg Oyler, a member of the council budget, finance and audit committee, said the committee recommended funding all of the projects.
Mayor Jon Culp and the city management team met in July to discuss ideas on how to use the money. A list was compiled, along with cost estimates.
A workshop meeting followed in August to brainstorm ideas with council members and staff. A list was compiled, then forwarded to the budget, finance and audit committee.
The council anticipates getting another $361,000 next spring.
Projects, in order of ranking with estimated costs, include:
-City hall cubical barriers, $5,000.
-City business wooden nickels, $50,000.
-Council chambers technology, $50,000.
-Scaling Up Okanogan, $50,000.
-City hall sunlight remodel, $20,000.
-Pool feasibility study, $50,000.
-Downtown improvements, $15,000.
-Jaycee Park playground equipment, $45,000.
-Gazebo at The Plex, $50,000.
-Fire hall washer/dryer, $10,000.
In other business, the council:
-Learned a water main on South First Avenue needs to be repaired. The public works crew repaired three breaks. Funding sources are being explored.
-Learned the city received one application – from The Chronicle - for hotel-motel funds.
-Agreed to purchase an updated telephone system and communications line servicing from Granite Telecommunications.
-Agreed to allocate $10,624 in state law enforcement and criminal justice funds to the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office. The money would be used for training and equipment.
The city contracts with the sheriff’s office for police protection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.