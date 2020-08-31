OKANOGAN – The Okanogan City Council has approved a resolution implementing federal award policies and procedures to ensure compliance with federal procurement requirements.
Action was taken during the council’s Aug. 18 meeting, held on the Zoom platform.
The resolution was the result of an audit in which the city was deemed to be non-compliant regarding written procurement procedures as required by federal regulations.
In other business, the council:
-Learned the sewer department received a state wastewater treatment plant outstanding performance award for 2019. It was the 12th year in a row the department has won the award.
-Heard a call to budget for 2021.
-Agreed to have Schmitt Electric Inc., Wenatchee, do Fifth Avenue light pole installation and repair for $5,189.55.
-Agreed to pay $184,410.25 to Neppel Electric, Moses Lake, for the Virginia Grainger Safe Routes to School project.
-Agreed to have Fogel Pump and Supply Inc., Republic, replace the check valve at well No. 2 for $2,392.43.
-Learned Mayor Jon Culp is working on code enforcement matters - trying to work through dog complaints, notifying the owner of an abandoned car and addressing camping at Legion Park.
