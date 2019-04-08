OKANOGAN – The city council on April 2 approved a franchise allowing a business to encroach on a city right of way with a loading dock extension.
MEB2 asked for the franchise for the Ice House, 82 E. Pine St.
The 296-square-foot loading bay extension would block a portion of Okanogan Street, said Building Official Christian Johnson told the council at its March 19 meeting. The street would still be passable.
Proponents are Leon and Leashia Hoehn, and Marty Berdine.
The extension will allow the business to accommodate larger vehicles and to use forklifts and pallet jacks.
John Butler, who owns the adjacent Old Flour Mill building, voiced concern April 2 about traffic congestion when there are events at his facility, which houses the Breadline Cafe’s catering venue. He said he will work with the Ice House to coordinate traffic, but wanted the council to be aware of potential conflicts.
In other business, the council learned the city is again designated a Tree City USA.
