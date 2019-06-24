OKANOGAN - The Okanogan City Council hosted a public hearing June 18 on the proposed 2020-25 six-year transportation program.
The plan was approved later in the meeting by the council.
In other business, the council:
-Heard from Mill Street resident Wade Pinson about damage done to his property along Salmon Creek from erosion and installation of the Fifth Avenue bridge.
He asked to be on the July 2 meeting agenda to address the council further.
-Approved a budget amendment to fund a comprehensive plan for the sewer utility and filming the city’s sewer lines.
-Awarded a contract to C.R. Contracting for striated markings at Okanogan Legion Airport. The cost is $11,483.
During a special meeting June 13, the council agreed to lease a crack seal melter from Arrow Construction Supply.
