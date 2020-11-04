NESPELEM - The Colville Business Council approved the tribe’s $55.4 million operating budget Oct. 21.
The budget is for fiscal year 2021, Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, 2022.
The operating budget is in addition to already-approved federal, state and other awards.
Approval came on an 8-2 vote.
