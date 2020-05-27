OKANOGAN – Okanogan City Council members want the city to reopen, but guidance from the governor’s office won’t allow it yet under coronavirus guidelines.
During the council’s May 19 online meeting, Councilman Wayne Turner express desire to reopen the city and its parks.
Councilwoman Angelee Nanamkin said she’d like to see everything be open, and said she’s concerned about canceling community events. She also suggested people contact the county commissioners to support the fair.
Councilwoman Denise Varner express a desire that businesses be open, but also said she’s concerned about coronavirus guidelines not being followed.
Councilman Greg Oyler also commented about closures.
Mayor Jon Culp acknowledged council members’ concerns, but said opening should occur in accordance with state guidelines and in a safe way. He suggested people with concerns contact the governor, since local elected officials are unable to make changes.
Turner also offered support for the Okanogan Valley Farmers Market to use a larger portion of Legion Park.
Culp said the city has not restricted space for the market.
In other business, the council:
-Learned staff has been discussing strategies to open the pool this summer. The governor’s Safe Start guidelines currently indicate opening could come during Phase 3.
Hiring of pool staff is on hold.
-Heard a report from new Public Safety Director Jon Kiernan.
-Approved an interlocal agreement for building official/permit administrator services to other cities.
-Approved an ordinance to issue up to $622,000 in revenue bonds for a water system improvement project. Funding is through the U.S. Department of Agriculture; the bonds are for interim financing.
The project’s total cost is estimated at $830,000, with additional funding of $65,000 through a state Public Works Board loan and $143,000 from the city.
-Agreed to give $3,000 to the Okanogan County small business emergency grant program with the specification that the money be granted to a business operating within the city limits.
