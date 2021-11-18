OLYMPIA – All counties in Washington’s voluntary stewardship program, including Okanogan and Ferry counties, are successfully using incentive-based and farm-friendly strategies to comply with state growth management requirements, according to a first-round of evaluations.
Twenty-seven of Washington’s 39 counties are enrolled in the program, and a review of their progress concurred that all are on track to meet their voluntary stewardship program work plan goals and benchmarks to protect critical areas while maintaining agricultural viability, said the state Conservation Commission.
The milestone is the culmination of a negotiated effort begun more than 14 years ago to resolve disputes over protection of critical areas — which include wetlands, fish and wildlife habitat, frequently flooded areas, critical aquifer recharge areas and geologically hazardous areas — and agricultural activities.
Stewardship work plans meet the state requirement that each county develop plans for managing population growth, protecting critical areas located on farmland and promoting farm viability. Many counties work with their local conservation districts to implement their work plans.
In 2006, court decisions indicated agricultural lands could not be exempted from regulatory requirements for protection of critical areas. Some agricultural producers voiced concern that these regulatory burdens would force them out of agriculture.
At the same time, other stakeholders were concerned that critical areas needed to be protected from potential agricultural impacts. The dispute led to a negotiated process at the William D. Ruckelshaus Center, which resulted in the voluntary stewardship program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.