OKANOGAN – A video streaming system for meetings is being purchased by Okanogan County and should be in place by Aug. 10.
The equipment and software is being provided by AV Capture. It will allow real-time streaming of meetings, according to the commissioners’ office.
A video camera will capture the commissioners’ podium, the table in front and the presentation screen. A single podium for use by the commenting public and wireless microphones round out the system.
The system also will record, so people can go back and watch meetings later.
The hope is to have the system up and running in time for an Aug. 10 land use public hearing, according to the commissioners’ office.
