OKANOGAN – Okanogan County and its cities are beginning to update the county’s multi-hazard mitigation plan.
The plan examines the risks posed by the natural hazards that affect Okanogan County and its communities, and develops strategies to reduce the impacts from those hazards, said the county Department of Emergency Management.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency requires counties to update their plans every five years to remain eligible for federal funding for hazard mitigation projects. All cities and towns in Okanogan County, two fire districts and Okanogan Conservation District are recognized as adopting jurisdictions in the plan, along with the county itself.
The project is funded through grants from FEMA and the initial kickoff meeting will be at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 30 in the commissioners’ hearing room of the Grainger Administration Building, 123 N. Fifth Ave.
A planning team will work with emergency management throughout the update process. The team will consist of representatives from local agencies, organizations, governments and groups.
Northwest Management Inc. has been retained by Okanogan County to provide risk assessments, hazard mapping, field inspections and interviews, and to collaborate with the planning team.
Community comments will play a key role in the 2020 plan update, officials said. Public meetings, reviews of the plan and a public comment period are planned.
The current Okanogan County Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan can be viewed on the emergency management website, www.okanogandem.org.
The update is expected to be done by Oct. 15, 2020.
